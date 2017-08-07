“In a conflict-ridden region like BTAD, Lafikul Islam Ahmed’s activism touched many hearts. But his death on August 1 has brought together people of various communities. The show of solidarity and the peaceful protest following his assassination is indeed noteworthy,” the letter written to the Chief Minister today stated.

The letter, while lauding the contribution of Ahmed as a progressive youth leader who raised awareness among the Bengal-origin Muslim community about child marriage, polygamy, dowry and domestic violence, also appreciated the Chief Minister’s move to write to the Centre recommending a CBI probe and at the same time constituting a special investigation team (SIT) of Assam Police to look into the matter.

“We would urge him to follow up with the Centre so that the CBI can take over the case as soon as possible,” the letter pointed out.

“He also highlighted the need for girls’ education, and even created a women’s wing of the ABMSU, where he served as its president till his death,” the letter highlighted.

“Ahmed’s murder leaves a big void in minority leadership in Assam, and void in the effort of all those, who, cutting across markers of identities, were working for peace and amity in the region,” the letter, signed by as many as 43 prominent personalities in the State, added. The letter also appreciated the State Government’s swift action in the matter.

“We request Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to consider providing long-term support to Ahmed’s family. This would go a long way not only in showing political goodwill, but also in establishing a sense of social justice,” the letter stated.

“It is our sincere plea to the media to respect their sense of privacy and to avoid any kind of misreporting that might negatively affect the family,” the letter added.

Among those who signed the letter include Indrani Raimedhi, Features Editor, The Assam Tribune; Monirul Hussain, former HOD, Department of Political Science, Gauhati University; Miguel Das Queah, child rights activist; Kenny Basumatary, actor and filmmaker; Kishalay Bhattacharjee, journalist and author; Kaustubh Deka, Assistant Professor, Centre for Northeast Studies and Policy Research, Jamia Millia Islamia; Mrinal Talukdar, senior Journalist; and Patricia Mukhim, Editor, The Shillong Times, among others.