A team of Guwahati police was following the movement of Olivia and managed to get hold of her around 7 pm today, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Ranjan Bhuyan.

The team, which was led by Suprativ Lal Baruah, ACP, Panbazar, arrested the accused from a busy area in Nainital.

Olivia will be brought to Guwahati on transit remand tomorrow, after which she will be produced before a local court here.

Olivia Dutta Choudhury is Manager (Operations) of the IndusInd Bank branch located at Bhangagarh here. Her husband, Shankar Sinha, Branch Manager of an IndusInd Bank in Gangtok, was earlier arrested in connection with the case, which relates to fraudulent transfer of money from customers’ accounts.

Investigations reveal that more than Rs 2.5 crore was misappropriated from accounts of depositors mostly during June and July. The misappropriated money were then transferred to various fictitious accounts.