The annual award has been planned by Bookland Publication, Panbazar, to encourage the young generation towards the profession of teaching and to honour the dedicated teachers.

“The award intends to honour primary and secondary level teachers of Assam who have contributed to the various fields of teaching. Awards would cover diverse categories including innovative teaching-learning methods, making a notable difference in life and career of students, demonstrating understanding and integration of community diversity into classroom practices and demonstrating a personal commitment to personal lifelong learning. The organisers aim to spread the award to the entire NE region from next year,” according to litterateur Dr Lakshmi Nandan Bora.

Dr Bora is a member of a panel comprising senior journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty; writer Dr Rohini Kumar Baruah; educationist Dr Surendra Mohan Mahanta; Dr Dilip Kumar Kalita, Director, Anundoram Borooah Institute of Language, Art and Culture (ABILAC) and educationists Bimal Kumar Hazarika and Dr Pulak Bhattacharyya.

Nominations will be received through the principal/ headmaster of the applicant’s school. The last date for submission of nominations is November 30, 2017. The award Ceremony will be held in January 2018.

The nomination forms are available at Bookland Publication or can be asked online by sending an email to bdmbookland@gmail.com.

Each school will be allowed to nominate three teachers and a maximum of 100 teachers will be selected for the awards through intensive screening and follow-up by an expert panel. The awards would be open for any teacher from any recognised public or government school of the region. There will be no fees involved and 93 of the 100 selected teachers would be awarded certificates, mementos and gifts. The other seven teachers would be selected for the final awards with prize money.