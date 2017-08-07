Staff Reporter
GUWAAHTI, Aug 6 - Police today arrested one Vivek Talukdar (20) for duping two students hailing from Dimapur, Nagaland, in the name of providing hassle-free admission into the Pragjyotish College here a few days back.
Two other accused are on the run, police said.
The accused had taken Rs 70,000 from both the aspiring students in the name of admissions and even supplied forged documents.
The matter came to light after the two students from Dimapur brought the matter to the notice of the Principal, after which the latter lodged a complaint with the Bharalumukh police station.