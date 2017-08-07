



The camp was inaugurated by Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma and BB Brahma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Assam, along with other officials. It was organised jointly by Dalmia Cement, Abikal and the State Forest Department in collaboration with the Assam Medical Service Association.

Frontline guards and other staff who execute their responsibility of protecting and conserving wildlife under tough conditions, often without easy access to medical facilities and general healthcare, were screened for health risks.

The frontline staff were provided with a kit containing antiseptic liquids, medicated soap, a pair of sandal, a T-shirt and a cotton vest each.

Around 120 forest guards participated in the camp.

There will also be a free tuberculosis (TB) detection camp, where specialists from the Department of Health will conduct the screening and tests and any positive case detected will be taken up for free treatment.

Later, Dalmia Cement, in collaboration with Abikal, provided relief materials to the flood-affected people of Madanbori Suntulla village.

The flood relief campaign was flagged off by Pramila Rani Brahma. She also laid stress on further developing Pobitora as an important tourist spot.

Relief materials that included necessary provisions like food, toiletries, clothes and other household essentials, were provided to 200 flood-affected families.