Borjhar-based Regional Meteorology Centre (RMC) here maintained that after a long break, monsoon rainfall activities are expected to start over the region from Saturday.

During the monsoon this time, Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a deficit rainfall of 24 per cent, with 822 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 1087.2 mm, while Assam recorded a deficit rainfall of 15 per cent with an actual of 796.9 mm, against a normal of 936 mm.

Manipur recorded the highest deficit of 75 per cent, with an actual of 212.8 mm, against a normal of 857.4 mm while Meghalaya recorded a deficit rainfall of 42 per cent with an actual of 1059.8 mm, against a normal of 1824.5 mm. The deficit in Nagaland was 35 per cent, with an actual of 520.6 mm, against the normal of 802.7 mm.

Mizoram and Tripura are the only two States which recorded surplus rainfall during this period. While Mizoram recorded a surplus rainfall of 38 per cent, receiving a rainfall of 1324.1 mm, against the normal of 959.9 mm, Tripura recorded a surplus of 21 per cent by receiving 1133.7 mm of rainfall, against the average of 936.5 mm.

Meanwhile, Guwahati yesterday recorded a day temperature of 36.4 degree Celsius, which was 4.2 degree Celsius above its normal for the day. Dibrugarh recorded a day temperature of 36 degree Celsius (4 degree Celsius above normal), Pasighat recorded 36.4 mm (4.6 degree Celsius higher), North Lakhimpur saw a day temperature of 36.6 degree Celsius (4.6 degree above normal) and Dhubri recorded 33.1 degree Celsius (2 degree Celsius higher).

Rainfall: RMC sources said that rainfall activities would occur at most of the places over Assam-Meghalaya on August 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Over the Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura (NMMT) Meteorological sub-division, rainfall activities would occur at most of its places on August 6, 7 and 8 and at many of its places on August 9.

Over Arunachal Pradesh Meteorological sub-division, rainfall activities would occur at many places on August 6 and at most of its places on August 7, 8 and 9.

RMC sources also informed that heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) would occur at isolated places over Assam-Meghalaya Meteorological sub-division on August 6, while the sub-division is expected to receive heavy to very heavy (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) at isolated places on August 7,8 and 9.

Over the NMMT Meteorological sub-division, heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places on August 6 and 8.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places over Nagaland on August 6, while on August 7, this Meteorological sub-division is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Over Arunachal Pradesh Meteorological sub-division, heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places on August 6 and 7, and it is to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 8 and 9, said the RMC sources.