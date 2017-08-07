Highly placed security sources told The Assam Tribune that the “campaigning season” varies from area to area and in the international border with China. The “campaigning season” is usually from the month of April to October, when the passes are open and the troops can carry out regular patrolling. The “campaigning season” is different in case of the plain areas where the troop movement is restricted during the rainy season.

Sources revealed that in case of China, the “campaigning season” is considered the most vulnerable when most of the incursions normally take place and in the wake of the face off in Doka-La, the patrolling all along the passes have been stepped up. But so far, no unusual movement has been seen along the international border in Arunachal Pradesh. Sources said that after the snow fall starts, it will also not be possible for the Chinese Army to try any adventures as the passes would be closed due to heavy snowfall. Moreover, even if they manage to come in, it would be impossible for them to retreat. When the passes are closed during winter, one can only come through the glaciers and only highly trained mountaineers can achieve such a feat. However, even during the winter, the Indian troops keep a close watch on the vulnerable areas, sources admitted.

Sources said that a few foot tracks can be negotiated even during the winter, but no one can bring in heavy artillery and only a handful of soldiers coming on foot cannot launch a war. Even during the 1962 war, when India was not at all prepared for such an eventuality, the Chinese pulled back when the snowfall became heavier otherwise it would have been difficult for them to retreat back to their own country. Sources also expressed the view that the face off in Doka-La would not last a very long time as it would be difficult for the Chinese to maintain their position once the snowfall starts.

Moreover, in recent times, there has been a paradigm shift in the policy of the Government of India in matters of creating infrastructure along the border with China. For years after the 1962 war, the Government of India refrained from creating major infrastructure like roads near the international border apprehending that China might make use of it in case of any eventuality. But the policy has now changed and the Government of India has started construction of major roads in the area, which not only improved connectivity for the people living in the remote parts of the country but such roads would also come in handy for movement of men and materials in case of tension along the international border, sources added.