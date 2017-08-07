After the cap on cess is raised, the total tax under Goods and Services Tax (GST) on such motor vehicles may go up to 53 per cent from the current 43 per cent as these have been placed under the highest tax slab of 28 per cent.

The decision was taken at the Council's meeting on August 5. Though the Centre has been advised to increase the ceiling on cess, the decision on when to bring it into effect is still pending.

"The GST Council considered the issue of cess leviable on motor vehicles in its 20th meeting held on August 5 and recommended that Central government may move legislative amendments required for increase the maximum ceiling of cess leviable on motor vehicles falling under headings 8702 and 8703 including SUVs, to 25 per cent instead of present 15 per cent," said a Finance Ministry statement on Monday.

The Schedule to the Goods and Service Tax (GST) (Compensation to State) Act 2017, currently specifies 15 per cent as the maximum cess rate for motor vehicles.

"However, the decision on when to raise the actual cess leviable on the same would be taken by the GST Council in due course," it said.

The government said that the decision was taken because it was noticed that after the roll-out of GST, the total tax incidence on motor vehicles had come down as compared to pre-GST regime.