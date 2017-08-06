The event was organised by Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam, Udalguri and Tangla units in association with Yuva Tirtha, Guwahati at Tangla Girls HS premises.

The concluding session was held at 4 pm which was presided over by Dr Hari Ram Das, president, Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam, Udalguri district committee. Gyanendra Kumar Chaliha, secretary of the district unit of the Mahasabha in his inaugural speech, gave a brief account of the Mahasabha in Udalguri district.

He specially spoke on the five-day Bongeet workshop held at Tangla recently from July 26 to 30. Sankar Das, president of Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam attended the session as the chief guest.

Attending the session as the distinguished guest, Swapnanil Barua, eldest son of Luit Konwar Rudra Barua spoke about the origin of Bongeet in Assam. He mentioned about legendary Assamese scholar Dr Bani Kanta Kakati, who had introduced the word Bongeet.

Also speaking on differences between Bongeet and other folk songs of Assam, Barua said that Bongeet reflect feelings or emotions of common people of the society like peasants, boatman, fisherman etc. He described the period of 1940 to 1960 as the golden era of Assamese culture.

Sixty-one children and women of the district who had participated in the recent workshop sang three nostalgic Bongeets of Rudra Barua, Anandi Ram Das and Parbati Prasad Barua to much delight of people present.

Nabasmita Medhi of Guwahati and Tulika Devi of Kalaigaon also sang a few songs on the occasion. DN Hazarika, ADC, Udalguri; Dr Mrinal Choudhury, president and Nirotpal Goswami, secretary, Yuva Tirtha, Guwahati; Prithu Barua, secretary of the Mahasabha; Chandra Prabha Dutta, HM, Tangla Girls HS; Nabajit Das of Tangla etc., were also present. Participants of the workshop were awarded with certificates on the occasion.