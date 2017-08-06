Awareness meet on Oral Rehydration Solution held

Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, Aug 5 - The Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) Week was observed in Lala at Hailakandi district under the auspices of the Barak Valley branch of Indian Academy of Paediatrics. The theme of this year’s ORS Week was ORS–only rational solution. An awareness meeting was held on the occasion in the Lala Block Primary Health Centre premises and it was conducted by the child specialist Dr Samsul Huda Laskar. He said that when a child has diarrhea or is vomiting, it is important to replace the fluids he or she is losing and give the child small sips of water. Let the child drink as much as he or she wants, he added. He said that the doctor should immediate be contacted as the child needs an oral rehydration solution (ORS) like Pedialyte or Infalyte. Oral rehydration solutions contain the right mix of salt, sugar, potassium, and other minerals to help replace lost fluids.