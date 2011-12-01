The public of the area alleged that though the State Government had decided to construct the institute here at a cost of Rs 12,33,61,100.00 under the scheme of establishment of 21 new polytechnics in different districts of Assam under plan in 2011-12, but after the allotment of such a huge amount, the construction of the institute was not up to the mark, rather a number of big cracks developed in the main building of the institute.

The abstract of cost of the construction were – for Part A – Rs 69,924,855 for civil, sanitary and water supply works, Rs 91,800 for topographical survey works, Rs 9,798,140 for internal and external electrification and Rs 1,84,595 added for contingencies while for Part B an additional amount required for completion of the project as per original provisions was Rs 33,797,983 for civil, sanitary and water supply works, Rs 4,339,993 for the approach road, Rs 4,794,384 for electrical works including campus lighting and Rs 429,324 for 1% contingencies. But the public of the area is not satisfied with the work done as yet.

Though the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (R) had visited the site of the construction after public pressure but no fruitful action regarding the construction of this had been taken from his end. Similarly, the public and a number of organisations alleged that the executive engineer of PWD Guwahati Building Division ll, Dispur and PWD Guwahati Building Sub-division lV, Jalukbari had not carried out monitoring and given due attention regarding the construction of the institute after allegations were raised by the public.

On the other hand, though a number of news items in this connection were published, no steps against the contractor of the construction were taken by the department concerned and even the Education Minister and MLA of Jalukbari LAC Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has maintained a stoic silence. Now the public of the area have demanded the Chief Minister’s interference and inquiry into the serious matter in the interest of the public.