Ryan Das, a native of GN Bordoloi Raod, Ambari, Guwahati and a nuclear health physicist by profession, has been selected by the Fukushima University International Centre to partake the Fukushima Ambassadors Programme. Along with his colleagues from McMaster University at Canada, Ryan will be focusing on the physical, financial and social consequence of the tsunami and subsequent nuclear accidents in Fukushima.

He will also be visiting the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and spending time with scientists, dignitaries and a family that has been affected by the disaster.

Ryan was born in Assam, but spent most of his life outside India. His father Nava Pallav Das was an advocate of the Gauhati High Court and an executive of Oil India Limited prior to immigrating to Canada.

Upon his graduation in the unique field of Biophysics and Medical Physics, Ryan decided to pursue a career in Nuclear Health Physics. As a result, he has worked globally as a consultant on nuclear power projects and for international agencies such as the IAEA, WNA and ICRP.

Currently, Ryan serves as the Health Physicist and Radiation Safety Officer for University of Guelph, which is one of the top veterinary and agricultural universities of the world. He is also the Radiation Safety Officer for the APXS project, an instrument that flew successfully on Pathfinder and the Mars Exploration Rovers, Spirit and Opportunity launched by NASA. He dreams of launching and operating a Small Module Reactor (SMR) in India and starting a centre for radiation safety and medical physics in the near future. This was stated in a press release.