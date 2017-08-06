Spl railway ticket counter at Rangiya

RANGIYA, Aug 5 - In a bid to facilitate its services to the railway passengers, NFR, Rangiya railway division has decided to set up a passengers ticket facility counter titled, NFR Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) at Santipur of the locality’s ward no. 5, which will be inaugurated on August 7 by Rabilesh Kumar, DRM, Rangiya railway division. The said centre will benefit a large numbers of passengers of the greater north Kamrup district and also would avoid rush of extra passengers at the ticket counters of Rangiya station.