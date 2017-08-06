The objective was to educate farmers about various improved agricultural activities so as to help them enhance their earning. The village has been selected out of five villages that were surveyed by KVK in the district to develop it into a model village, a release stated.

Dr HK Bhattacharyya, head, KVK in his welcome address highlighted the objectives of the scheme and invited all the line departments of the district to take up some activities in the village on a priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner, Laya Madduri while expressing her satisfaction on the ongoing activities of KVK in the village asked all the line departments and farmers to ensure that the project was successful. She also emphasised on the activities under MNREGA to be accomplished as per the public need of the village through ‘Gaon Sabha’ and to take KCC loan to solve the farming-related crisis at personal level.

Mukul Kachori, LDM, Dibrugarh highlighted on crop-insurance schemes for the farmers.

In the interaction programme, Deben Hazarika, District Agricultural Officer, Budhin Borah, District Veterinary Officer, Lipi Deuri, DDM, NABARD, Dr Rubul Gohain, ADO (Rohmoria), Scientists of KVK Dr Aradhana Barooah, Arup Kumar Sarma and Hemchandra Saikia interacted with the farmers.

Over a hundred farmers including women and youths participated in the programme, the release said.