Kamrup (M) occupied the top spot while Jorhat had to be content with the second spot. Around 1200 junior and sub-junior along with participants in men’s and women’s category took part in the event.

Tinsukia girls walked away with the most number of medals while Kamrup (M) boys occupied the top spot.

Earlier, Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture and president of All Assam Taekwondo Association inaugurated the meet.