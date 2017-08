Assam karatekas shine in international event



GUWAHATI, Aug 5 - Assam team bagged 37 medals including 8 gold, 9 silver and 20 bronze in the 3rd International Open Karate-do Championship held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on July 29 and 30 where eight countries participated. The team was headed by Jayanta Barman and Harinarayan Hazarika of All Assam Seishinkai-Shito Ryu karate-Do Federation. The medal winners are: Kristi Sadhana Kashyap, kumite (gold), kata (silver); Sukriti Sarma, kata (gold); Rahul Nath, kumite (gold), kata (bronze), Neehar Kashyap Bhuyan, kata (gold), kumite (bronze), Manindra Basumatary, kata (gold), kumite (bronze), Kallol Sarma, kumite (gold), kata (gold), Anwesha Das, kumite (bronze), kata (Silver), Udbhasit Ratan Rajbongshi, kata (silver), Nabaneet Achyut, kata (silver), Sanskrit Sikhar, kumite (silver), kata (bronze), Ranjan Kumar, kumite (silver), Nayan Mani Deka, kumite (silver); Debarshi Das, kata (silver), Nihal Barman, kumite (bronze), kata (bronze), Parbin Ahmed, kata (bronze), Harshita Hazarika, kata (bronze), Vinayak Bhardwaj, kata (bronze), Nabarun Gautam, kumite (bronze), Riddhi Choudhury, kata (bronze), Drishikha Sinha, kata (bronze), Subham Jyoti Das, Kumite (bronze), Birdao Brahma, kumite (bronze), Izbal Ahmed, kumite (bronze), David Darang, kumite (bronze), Neha Kumari, kumite (bronze), Jagriti Bora, kata (bronze), Jituraj Sandilya, kata (bronze).