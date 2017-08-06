Informing this, ACA vice president Debojit Saikia said it was a landmark decision by the State cricket body not to include any player from outside the State in any team.

Since 1991, Assam has been hiring players for the Ranji Trophy teams from outside the State like Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi among others. But this time, the ACA has decided to avoid players from outside.

Saikia said as Assam will play in a lower group in the Ranji Trophy, the team has nothing to lose. So the State cricket body has decided to rely on local players so that they can be groomed.

Cricket followers of the State have welcomed the decision. Many former players and organisers hoped that such a decision would help the young players of the State.