In the AC governing body meeting held here today, picked the coaches and support staff for junior, senior and women teams for the forthcoming season.

The State cricket body conducted interview on August 2 and 3 to select coaching and support staff and after that today finalised the names.

Selected technical staff: (Ranji Trophy) Sunil Joshi (chief coach), Subhrajit Saikia, Zakaria Zuffri (both coach), Rajesh Sharma (video analyst), Parvez Bhatti (physio), Naresh Ramadoss (trainer); (U-23 team) Gautam Dutta (chief coach), Dipankar Banerjee, Pabitra Dutta (both coach), Bhaskar Bora (trainer); (U-19 team) Ajay Ratra (chief coach), Sandipan Debnath (coach) Deep Towar (physio), Pabitra Bora (trainer); (U-16 team) Dhiraj Yadav (chief coach), RK Yadav (coach), Puspendu Raj (physio), Jyotirmoy Deka (trainer). (Women team) Rajeeb Rajbangshi (chief coach), Debajit Bora (coach), Juri Dutta (physio), Neeta Kumbang (trainer).

Selection committees: (Senior) Chairman-Satya Gopal Chakraborty, (members) Kaustav Kashyap Baruah, Niranjan Das, Samarjit D Neog; (Junior) Chairman-Sourav Bhagawati, (members), Deep Bora, Ajit Chetia, Pragyanoo Bhattacharjee; (Women) Chairman-Manoj Bhagawati, (members) Rajni Basnet, Rumi Kalita, Raihan Mazumdar.