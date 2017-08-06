GUWAHATI, Aug 5 - Enjebee Chakma of Assam won silver medal in the cadet (14-15 yrs) female kumite 54kg category today in the 4th South Asian Cadet, Junior and Senior Karate Championship being held at Colombo.
Enjebee went down to local girl Samalya Hiruni Gamaethigein the summit show. Enjebee became the first medal holder from Assam in an official international karate tournament.
Karatekas from six countries of South Asia-India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and host Sri Lanka are taking part in the championship.