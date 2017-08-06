

Participating trainee coaches at the AATA complex in Guwahati on Saturday.

The workshop was conducted by renowned tennis coach Paul Dale of Thailand. Altogether 17 coaches from different affiliated clubs of AATA participated in the camp where modern techniques and tactics of the game of tennis were taught by the former Davis Cup coach of Thailand.

Meanwhile, AATA secretary Ankush Dutta informed that a ten-day advance tennis coaching camp will be held at Jorhat Tennis Club from August 7 to 16. The camp will be followed by a national series tournament of All India Tennis Association for boys and girls U-14 years from August 21 to 25.