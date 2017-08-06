He filed a composite disqualification petition against 10 MLAs in Form P-2, as prescribed by the Members of Nagaland Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 2003 before Nagaland Speaker Dr Imtiwapang Aier.

A release said the 10 MLAs against whom disqualification petitions were filed are Kiyanilie Peseyie, Y Vikheho Swu, Chotisuh Sazo, Kuzholuzo Nienu, Yitachu, CL John, Thonwang Konyak, P Longon, R Tohanba and Torechu.

In the petition, which was received by the office of the Speaker, Nagaland Assembly yesterday, Zeliang said the 10 NPF MLAs be declared as disqualified under paragraph 2(1) (b) of the Tenth Schedule as all these 10 NFP MLAs absented themselves from attending the sitting of the House held on July 19.

Zeliang stated that the 10 NPF legislators were fully aware of the sitting of the House and they were to attend the House invariably on July 19 as proper communications were rendered to them. However, Zeliang said the 10 NPF legislators had acted contrary to the direction issued by him on July 18 as Whip of NPF and as well as for acting contrary to the communication allegedly issued by Kiyanilie Peseyie, MLA, on July 18, asking the NPF MLAs to be present in the House on July 19.

“As such, these 10 NPF MLAs had violated the Whip as well as the communication. Therefore they are liable for disqualification under the Tenth Schedule,” claimed Zeliang.

Zeliang also stated that he issued whip to the NPF MLAs during the sitting of the House on July 19, as per the resolution of the NPF Legislature Party meeting held on July 4.