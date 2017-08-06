“An international consultant has already been engaged for finalisation of ‘Early Warning System’ to be operationalised during operation of power house as well as flood period,” a NEEPCO statement said here. The system is likely to be finalised very soon.

The early warning system would provide advance information of flood or other emergency situation to enable the district administration as well as the people to take advance action for relief, rescue and other measures.

The statement said that havoc created by monsoon in June and July has affected Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh and certain portion of NEEPCO’s hydro electric power project suffered minor damage there.

NEEPCO engineers are working hard to achieve the goal of commissioning the project within six months, the statement said. – PTI