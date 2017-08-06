“The jobs of SSA teachers were regularised in different States of the country, but despite our repeated memoranda to the government our jobs were not regularised.

“So we have decided to continue our agitation until our demands are met”, Secretary of Tripura SSA Teachers Welfare Association, Bastab Debbarma told reporters.

He said 38 teachers had participated in the fast and more than 300 teachers are remaining present near the ground of agitation here.

State Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty has appealed to the agitating teachers to withdraw their strike on the plea that the Left Front Government was concerned about their problems.

“The SSA teachers are getting their salaries and facilities at par with the regular teachers of the State Government and we have decided to introduce Employees Provident Fund (EPF) within a short time,” Chakraborty told reporters.

He said, Lok Sabha MP from Tripura, Jiten Chowdhury raised the issue in the Parliament and requested the Central Government to regularise their jobs, but the Central Government remained silent on the issue.

There are 5,200 SSA teachers in the State.

Meanwhile, State BJP president Biplab Deb and Tripura Pradesh Congress president, Birajit Sinha visited the site of agitating teachers and expressed their sympathy to the teachers.

Deb alleged that the State Government was deliberately depriving the SSA teachers despite getting full funding from the Central Government.

He assured them that their jobs would be regularised if the BJP was voted to power in the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held in February next. – PTI