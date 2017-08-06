The event is jointly organised by ASEAN India Business Council (AIBC) and National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) of Laos PDR.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will deliver a lecture on the prospects of business between the North East and Laos. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Advisor to the CM Rajat Sethi.

India and Laos have been maintaining a cordial relation ever since the BJP-led Government came to power. Several Indian companies, including HM Group and Birla have already made a substantial investment in Laos in the field of agarwood plantation and mineral sector. The experts believe that this visit will further strengthen relations between North East and Laos.