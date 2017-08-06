Correspondent
IMPHAL, Aug 5 - Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left today for Laos to attend the 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations Celebration on August 7 at Vientiane, the capital of Laos.
The event is jointly organised by ASEAN India Business Council (AIBC) and National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) of Laos PDR.
During his visit, the Chief Minister will deliver a lecture on the prospects of business between the North East and Laos. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Advisor to the CM Rajat Sethi.
India and Laos have been maintaining a cordial relation ever since the BJP-led Government came to power. Several Indian companies, including HM Group and Birla have already made a substantial investment in Laos in the field of agarwood plantation and mineral sector. The experts believe that this visit will further strengthen relations between North East and Laos.