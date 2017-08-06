This was stated by Arunachal Governor PB Acharya while paying a visit to the strategically and economically important 9.15-km-long bridge, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

Pointing out that connectivity bottleneck was a great challenge for the Northeastern region and Arunachal Pradesh being no exception, the Governor exuded hope that the bridge will give a huge economic thrust towards socio-economic growth in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Anjaw districts.

The bridge will help the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the days to come as far as surface communication is concerned.

Acharya, who earlier crossed the Brahmaputra river at Bogibeel point by a ferry service, suggested for the use of solar-powered boats and double-boat ferry for carrying motor vehicles. Safety and security of the passengers must be taken care of, he stressed.

The Governor also suggested for improvising the present day ferry services into tourism venture once the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge is completed.

“Refreshments and local cuisine along with traditional cultural presentation can be arranged in the 50-minute ferry journey. Such venture will ensure employment for the local communities,” opined Acharya, who was accompanied by his wife Kavita Acharya.

An official of Inland Water Transport, Assam, Mukul Borah informed that at present only four spans are to be completed. About 500 workers and 40 engineers are working round the clock to complete the bridge.