“The event concentrates on various artistic subjects associated with performing and visual arts from classes Nursery to XII. The cultural night and prize distribution ceremony will be at the District Library from 6 pm on September 4 wherein Amrapali would premiere their choreographic production named Maa, based on child abuse and molestation,” Pranaame Bhagwati, founder, Amrapali said.

This year, CHIMERA is also launching its International Youth Arts Olympiad (IYAO). Bhagawati said that it has been a much-awaited dream to initiate such an olympiad that would specifically target arts, culture and heritage and bring in awareness amongst school children upon these subjects.

Other attractions of CHIMERA include a solo and group dance competition in Indian classical as well as any other dance genre with theme-based choreography. The competition will start running across schools in Guwahati from August 7.