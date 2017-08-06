Contrary to the submissions of the investigating agency vis-à-vis the composition of the syrup, advocate Bijon Kumar Mahajan, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner Nabin Chandra Bachubhai of Mumbai (chairman of DWD Pharmaceuticals) contended that the syrup seized by the CID does not fall under the banned substance category as it does not contain methanol unlike the banned category syrups.

Mahajan also referred to a Delhi Court order wherein a notification in this regard was quashed.

The Court of Justice RK Phukan after taking into view the submission made, quashed the FIR stating that continuance of the investigation in the case would be nothing but abuse of law.