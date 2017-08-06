Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 5 - The Deputy Director of Ayush in the Department of Health has filed a case at Hatigaon Police Station after it came to light that letters in which a transfer recommendation of three ayurvedic doctors was made, bore fake signatures of the Health Minister.
The three doctors are posted at different places in the State.
A letter recommending their transfer was received by the health department. The letter was referred to the Ayush directorate which suspected foul play as such letters are received by the Directorate and then sent to the department. Later, it emerged that the signature of the Health Minister in the letter was fake.
“We are investigating if the doctors had themselves forged the signatures or they tried to get the transfer through some middlemen,” a police official said.
A case has been registered under sections 420/464/46 of the IPC.