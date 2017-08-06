The three doctors are posted at different places in the State.

A letter recommending their transfer was received by the health department. The letter was referred to the Ayush directorate which suspected foul play as such letters are received by the Directorate and then sent to the department. Later, it emerged that the signature of the Health Minister in the letter was fake.

“We are investigating if the doctors had themselves forged the signatures or they tried to get the transfer through some middlemen,” a police official said.

A case has been registered under sections 420/464/46 of the IPC.