“Irrespective of who we are, how we come to become part of the Indian Union, it is our utmost duty to pay respect to them who laid down their lives to free us all from the clutches of the British colonial forces,” asserted the patriotic forum.

“The likes of Moje Riba, Matmur Jamoh, Kushal Konwar, Tilak Deka, Bhogeswari Phukanani, Kanaklata Barua, Mukunda Kakati, Nidhanu Rajbangshi, Kamala Miri, Lerela Boro, Madan Rauta, etc., who fought selflessly against the exploitative and abusive imperial power that ruled undivided India, must not be forgotten,” the forum appealed.