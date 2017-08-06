Cong protest against attack on Rahul

Staff Reporter



Congress protest in Guwahati on Saturday against assault on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat. – UB Photos Congress protest in Guwahati on Saturday against assault on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat. – UB Photos In Guwahati, the Congress workers staged the protest on the campus of Rajiv Bhawan. Ex-CM Tarun Gogoi, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia, former Minister and present APCC vice president Sarat Barkotoky, APCC media cell chairman Pradyut Bardoloi, among others, took part in it.