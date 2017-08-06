In course of their half-an-hour discussion, the President told Sonowal that he is looking forward to visit Assam and the Northeast sometime in October-November.

Referring to the Presidential Retreats at Mashobra in Shimla and Bolarum near Hyderabad, Sonowal requested Kovind to take initiative for setting up of a similar retreat in the Northeast. “A Presidential Retreat in the Northeast would symbolize the unity of the country signifying its diverse cultures,” Sonowal said.

The President appreciated Sonowal for conceiving the idea and assured to look into the matter in the right earnest.