It is alleged that they were involved in a MGNREGA scam. A case (No. U/S 420/409 IPC) has been registered against them in Dabaka Police Station. After producing them in Sankardev Nagar court, the Dabaka Police have taken them into their custody.

Meanwhile, local people have demanded action against BDO Naren Deka also. It may be mentioned here that Panchayat and Rural development Commissioner by a letter No. 15/17/2015/428, dated February 9 had ordered the Nagaon Deputy Commissioner to institute an inquiry regarding MGNREGA schemes of Binnakandi block.

Workshop held: Inaugurating a workshop on sports journalism, Nagaon MLA Rupok Sarma observed that sports news in the media is the only authentic news. He hoped that this type of workshop organised by Assam Sports Journalists’ Association will help the budding talents of the State to learn the skills of sports journalism.

Suboodh Malla Barua, president of Assam Sports Journalists’ Association, chaired the workshop. Veteran sports personalities including Sahajananda Ojha, Bidyut Kalita, Parthana Hazarika, Utpal Borooah and Prabal Sarma attended the workshop as resource persons. They advised the young participants to be sincere and honest to the profession if they are interested to take up sports journalism.

Earlier, Pradip Kumar Hazarika, secretary of Nagaon Sports Association and Tapan Das of Hockey India spoke a few words.

Workshop coordinator Jadab Saikia, Ashim Bhawal, president of Nagaon Press Club, sports journalist Faizur Rahman and others were also present in the workshop.