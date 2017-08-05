The government offices witnessed low attendance and no untoward incident was reported during the bandh.

It is pertinent to mention here that the organisations like Brihattar Asomiya Yuba Manch, All Assam Balark Mahila Samiti, Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Dergaon Senior Citizens’ Sanmilan, Dergaon Nagarik Santha, Sangrami Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad, Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad and Chatra Mukti Sangram Parishad have demanded immediate annulment of the transfer order of Dergaon Circle Officer Chandana Baruah, who was allegedly transferred to Mangaldai for political vendetta, only after four months of joining at Dergaon. The organisations had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, Golaghat to vacate the order on August 1. Since no result was found, the organisations jointly called the bandh today. It is pertinent to mention that a conflict between the Circle officer and the Khumtai MLA was witnessed by the public regarding flood relief distribution recently.