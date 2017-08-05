Talking to mediapersons, Kokrajhar SP Rajen Singh said that the Kolkata-based sketch artist will reach here very soon. At the same time, he also revealed that already a CBI team has arrived here to assist the SIT team in the investigation process.

He also informed that after the killing incident, some people with vested interest have been trying to destabilize the peace and normalcy in the region through various social media and two such cases have been registered in this regard and stern action will be taken against such people, he said.

It may be mentioned here that Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner, Bibekananda Choudhury today handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as compensation from the Government of Assam to the family members of Ahmed at Salakati.

The district administration of Kokrajhar has also arranged medical treatment to the ailing parents of Ahmed.

Meanwhile, under the aegis of Kokrajhar district administration, a peace meeting was held at DC’s conference hall today. The meeting was chaired by Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Bibekananda Choudhury.

Representatives of almost all the parties including Congress, BPF, UPPL, BJP, CPI, All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), All Bodoland Minority Students' Union (ABMSU), AASAA, AASU, AKRSU, Bodo Sahitya Sabha etc., and other socio and literary organisations including senior citizens of the district attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by senior police officials including the SP of Kokrajhar.

Deputy Commissioner Bibekananda Choudhury, appealed to all parties and student organisations to help the district administration to maintain peace and tranquillity among all sections of people. He also said that adequate security would be given to the people for their safety and security. He also thanked the ABMSU leaders and supporters for showing their positive response to maintain normalcy in the district.