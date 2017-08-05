Out of a total amount of Rs 1,29,87,000 granted by the Archaeology department of the State, Bamakhata, Narayan Das Thakur Ata Gurumukhi Than Satra, Sankardev Than Patbaushi, Puran Bhabanipur Satra, Madanmohan Goshai Than Satra, Gajia Satra, Gobindapur Satra and Srimanta Sankardeva Bharidhuwa Ghat Satra, received ten lakh each.

While Gomura Satra established by Sri Sri Madhabdeva received an amount of Rs 15 lakh, Ganakkuchi and Byaskuchi Satra received Rs 20 lakh and 14.87 lakh respectively.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the role of the government for its step to revamp the Satra institutions and urged upon the management of the Satras to utilise the money properly. He also informed that legal action will be taken against three Satras of the district for their failure to submit utilisation certificates against the money granted to them for the development of the Satras.

An amount of Rs 5 lakh each to eight Sankardev Shishu Niketan were also distributed in the meeting. The Niketans include Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan Pathshala, Sankardev Shishu Niketan Bhabanipur, Sankardev Shishu Niketan Sarupeta, Sankardev Shishu Niketan Metuakuchi, Sankardev Shishu Niketan Barpetaroad, Sankardev Shishu Niketan Uttar Barpetaroad, Sankardev Shishu Niketan Gobardhana and Sankardev Shishu Niketan Howli.