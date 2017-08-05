During his two-day visit to rural areas of Hailakandi district, Dass cautioned the village workers not to apply for the party tickets if they have the intension of misappropriation of fund meant for rural development. Addressing a booth-level workers’ meet at Katlicherra of Hailakandi district, Dass said that the vision of BJP is to have a corruption- free panchayat. He stressed the need of strengthening the party at the grassroot level.

He lamented that there is no party representation from Hailakandi district both in the Assembly and in the Parliament. He said that the time has come to grab these seats from the Opposition and confidently said that the change is on the cards in the next panchayat poll. He also said that the party will fight alone in the panchayat polls.

Dass reiterated the stand of both the State and Central Government to root out corruption and said that some of the corrupt officials and elected representatives are already behind the bars on charges of misappropriation. He said that the door is open in the party for honest and sincere people.

The party workers’ meet was also addressed by organisational secretary of the party, Phanindranath Sarma, Hailakandi district president of BJP, Subrata Kumar Nath, organisational secretary of the party from Barak Valley, Nitya Bhusan Dey, one of the secretaries of the Central committee of BJYM, Saikat Dutta Choudhury, Karimganj district president, Subrata Bhattacharjee among others.

The workers’ meet was presided over by the district president of the party, Subrata Kumar Nath.