The camp was conducted by the Army personnel of 5 Assam Battalion NCC in association with 24 Assam Rifles. Around 600 cadets belonging to schools, colleges and universities of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh participated in this mega event. The highlights of the camp were a rally by the NCC cadets promulgating the ill-effects of drugs among the youths today, a shradhanjali programme on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan during the Kargil War and also paying homage to the martyrs during the war, training of the cadets in weapons, drill, physicals, free medical camp, tent pitching and map reading.

The cadets also practised Swachh Bharat Abhiyan everyday for an hour each for a cleaner India. The closing ceremony was conducted by Major Anirudha Bhuyan of the Indian Army while a good number of dignitaries including Biswanath Deputy Commissioner, Asitaksha Chakravarty, Biswanath College Principal Dr Mrinal Kumar Borah, Major Manu Tanwar of 24 Assam Rifles, AASU Central Assistant Secretary Duldul Borkataki, among others, were present on the occasion. The cadets from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh enthralled the audience with some colourful presentations.