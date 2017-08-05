Earlier in the day, a free health check-up camp was organised for the frontline forest staff of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary which was also inaugurated by the Forest Minister. The health camp was organised by jointly by ‘Abikal’, Assam Forest Department, Dalmia Cement Company and Assam Medical Service Association. There will be a free Tuberculosis (TB) detection camp also where specialists from the Health Department will do the screening and tests and any positive case detected will be provided free treatment.

Participating in the free health check-up camp, Satish Sarma, Deputy Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) said, “As human beings and as Indians we need to do all that we can to help our countrymen in need. In the face of such a calamity, it is nothing less than a moral responsibility of every citizen and corporate of India to step forward and extend the best possible support towards relief.”

Anti-poaching watchers and forest guards who execute their responsibility of protecting wildlife under tough conditions, often without easy access to medical facilities and general health care were screened for health risks. The frontline staff of Pobitora Wild life Sanctuary were provided with a kit containing antiseptic liquids, medicated soaps, a pair of sandals, T-shirts and cotton vest. Around 120 forest guards participated in the free health check-up camp at Pobitora.