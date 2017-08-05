The championship has been organised by the Guwahati Sports Association under the aegis of the Assam Badminton Association where 168 players from 15 districts are taking part.

State Power Minister Pallab Lochan Das inaugurated the championship in a well attended function. ABA secretary Omar Rashid, assistant director, Sports and Youth Welfare Mustaba Piar, among others were present during the occasion.

Today’s result: Team event (pre-qtr): Golaghat bt Digboi 3-0; Tinsukia bt Silchar 3-0; Nowgong bt Jorhat 3-0; Kamrup bt Nazira 3-0; Sivasagar bt Bongaigaon 3-1; Lakhimpur bt Tezpur 3-2; Guwahati bt Darrang 3-0.