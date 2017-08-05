After winning the first four-day match by a mammoth 334 runs, the Indian team defeated their England counterparts in the second match by 97 runs at Worcester yesterday.

Requiring 339 for victory, England U-19 boys were all out for 241 in 53.4 overs.

Bartlett was their top scorer with 73 while Shivam Mavi (3/40) was the leading wicket taker for India while Vivekananda Tiwari (2/21) and Ashok Sandhu (2/34) were the other notable wicket takers.

Brief scores: India U-19 292 and 330; England U-19 284 and 241.