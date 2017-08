Charaimari cops move ahead



TIHU, Aug 4 - India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Charaimari defeated Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) of Guwahati 2-0 in a first round match of the ongoing 40th Naroram Barman Football Tournament being played at the Chamata Anchalik Krira Sangha’s own stadium. Jiten Baro of IRBn scored both the goals. Mukalmua Anchalik Sports Association will take on Gobinda Basumatary Sports Academy, Jaraguri, Kokrajhar tomorrow.