Priyana a top ranked player of the State got the scholarship for studying in Ohio based Miami University for a four-year degree course on sports leadership and management. She will also have to continue her game of tennis along with her studies for which the sports equipment company Adidas will be the sponsor.

The NETF felicitated Priyana along with her parents and coach Shiv Kumar Prajapati in a function yesterday which was attended by the players and the guardians of the foundation.

Death condoled: The All Assam Tennis Association condoled the demise of Santosh Mohan Dev, a prominent former tennis player who with his colleagues from Silchar, was a regular participant in the Assam Circuit Tournaments held in different parts of the State including Guwahati, Jorhat and Dibrugarh. The former Union Minister was also closely associated with numerous sports organisations all over the country, stated a release.