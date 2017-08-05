

Ravichandran Ashwin plays one through the off side during day two of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, on Friday. Ravichandran Ashwin plays one through the off side during day two of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, on Friday.

India, resuming the day at 344 for three, went on to declare at 622 for nine post tea, thanks to half centuries from Ravichandran Ashwin (54 off 92), Wriddhiman Saha (67 off 134) and Ravindra Jadeja (70 not out off 85).

Overnight centurions Cheteshwar Pujara (133) and Ajinkya Rahane (132) could not add much to their overnight score.

In reply to India’s mammoth total, Sri Lanka were left reeling at 50 for two at stumps with Ravichandran Ashwin taking both the wickets.

The hosts face a daunting task of saving the game and also the series with Ashwin and Jadeja making the ball talk on a helping surface.

SCORECARD

India 1st Innings (Overnight 344/3): Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Dilruwan Perera 35, Lokesh Rahul run out 57, Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Karunaratne 133, Virat Kohli c Mathews b Herath 13, Ajinkya Rahane st Dickwella b Pushpakumara 132, Ravichandran Ashwin b Herath 54, Wriddhiman Saha st Dickwells b Herath 67, Hardik Pandya c Mathews b Pushpakumara 20, Ravindra Jadeja not out 70, Mohammed Shami c Tharanga b Herath 19, Umesh Yadav not out 8. Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-2) 14. Total: (For nine declared in 158 overs) 622. Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-109, 3-133, 350-4, 5-413, 6-451, 7-496, 8-568, 9-598. Bowling: Nuwan Pradeep 17.4-2-63-0, Rangana Herath 42-7-154-4, Dimuth Karunaratne 8-0-31-1, Dilruwan Perera 40-3-147-1, Malinda Pushpakumara 38.2-2-156-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 12-0- 59-0.

Sri Lanka 1st Innings: Dimuth Karunaratne c A Rahane b Ashwin 25, Upul Tharanga c Rahul b Ashwin 0, Kusal Mendis not out 16, Dinesh Chandimal not out 8. Extras: (LB-1) 1. Total: (For 2 wkts in 20 overs) 50. Fall of wickets: 0-1, 33-2. Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-1-7-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-2 -38-2, Ravindra Jadeja 7-4-4-0. – PTI