

Greg Dyer Greg Dyer

The bad-tempered stand-off, that has badly damaged relations between cricketers and the governing body, came to a head on Thursday with the players walking away the winners.

“We congratulate the players who have bravely made the case in the public domain. It will be important that they are respected for having the courage of their convictions,” said Australian Cricketers’ Association president Greg Dyer.

But he said there was now “a reality to confront”.

“Yes, we’ve arrived at a great place but the game must never again take this same route. The players did not choose this route and did not enjoy being on it,” he said.

“In fact, the players resented it deeply. This was not a fight the players started. The players defended themselves as is fair and as is their right.”

The row was sparked by Cricket Australia attempting to scrap the revenue-sharing deal that has governed players’ salaries since their first memorandum of understanding was brokered 20 years ago.

Players had been paid a percentage of gross revenue for the past two decades, and they argued that changing the system would make them employees rather than partners with incentives to grow the game.

CA wanted to pay them from a set pool instead, with only surplus revenue shared, to give it more cash to invest in grassroots programmes and facilities. – AFP