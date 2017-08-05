Nagaland Govt withdraws check posts

Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 4 - The Nagaland Government has withdrawn all the inter-State check posts manned by the Department of Taxes with effect from the August 3 midnight. In an order, officer on special duty (finance) Taliremba said the move was necessitated following the repeal of the Nagaland VAT Act, 2005 and in the interest of easy movement of goods in and out of the State of Nagaland under the GST regime. The abolished inter-State check posts include Newfield Check post, Dimapur; Dillai Check Post, Dimapur; Tsutapela Check Post, Mokokchung and Watiyongpang Check Post, Tuli, Mokokchung.