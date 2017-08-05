SPl Correspondent
NEW DELHI, Aug 4 - The Centre has scrapped the proposal to set up food parks in Manipur and currently there are no plans for revival of the scheme, said Minister of State for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal in the Parliament.
She said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has approved two food parks in Manipur during the 9th and the 10th Five Year Plans. Thereafter, the scheme of food parks was discontinued, the Minister said.
The suitable proposals for setting up mega food parks are selected based on merit and through a stringent and elaborate process, Badal added.