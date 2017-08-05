According to reports, a 15-member delegation of the Nagaland GBs Federation (NGBF), which called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Thursday, submitted a memorandum to him, appealing that any solution to the long-pending Naga issue should be inclusive. Though the content of the memorandum was not disclosed, Modi appreciated the “well drafted memorandum”, according to a report in a local daily.

The delegation conveyed to Modi the same concern shared with RN Ravi, the interlocutor for Naga talks, a day before, to include the six Naga national political groups in the peace process and also to revive the ceasefire with the NSCN-K.

NGBF president Shalem Konyak reiterated the organisation’s stand for an inclusive solution to the Naga issue, while apprising the Prime Minister of the sufferings of the gaonburas in the State.

Meanwhile, the PMO in a communiqué stated that Modi was pleased to meet the gaonburas and also expressed his happiness that they had come with a message of peace.

The delegation affirmed to extend wholehearted support to the Prime Minister for the Naga peace process.