Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Education Minister Honchun Ngamdam, Parliamentary Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Nyamar Karbak, Chief Secretary Shakuntala D Gamlin and Principal Secretary (Home) Satya Gopal, among others, were present in the meeting.

Issues like formation of the Rajya Sainik Board, revival of the Red Cross Society in the State, blood donation, public health, family welfare and education were discussed at length.

The Governor emphasised that the Red Cross must be revived at the earliest. The State Government has recently waived off blood transfusion charges on the initiative of the Governor.

Meanwhile, Acharya, while presiding over a meeting of the State level Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, urged upon the members to promote the spirit of fellowship and giving amongst the people.

The Governor also called for promoting equality as it spreads strength and confidence. There must be a sense of amity amongst the tribals and the non-tribals, he added.

Principal Secretary (Home) Satya Gopal and Director General of Police Sandeep Goel also addressed the meeting.