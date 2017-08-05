



Central YMA vice president Vanlaruata, in his presentation, said at least 1,456 people, including 156 females, have died due to drug abuse in the last 34 years in the State. Presently, there are 2,080 people in Mizoram, who are undergoing treatment at different rehabilitation centres in the State. He said the main killer drug in the State is Spasmo Proxyvon followed by heroin, Vanlaruata said.

According to Vanlaruata, there are 10 infamous drug peddlers in the State and 8 smugglers from Myanmar who smuggle drugs to Mizoram. Some of them have been arrested five to six times, he added. From 2005 to 2017, the Supply Reduction Service (SRS), the anti-drug squad of the central YMA, seized 12 kg of heroin in Mizoram, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla made a clarion call to combat the drug menace in the State. He suggested that the current year be declared as “drug combating year” by the State Government and the civil society organisations, including the YMA. He lauded the YMA for its relentless effort in combating the drug menace in the State.

Suggesting a way to mitigate the problem, the Chief Minister said the police should take rigorous steps to combat the problem. He also said the people should also refrain from backing the accused (drug user or smuggler) in the court of law in order to check the increasing trend of drug abuse in the State.

Chaired by Central YMA president Lalbiakzuala, the consultative meeting was attended by top leaders of the YMA, churches, the Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA) and dignitaries, including Home Minister and Excise and Narcotics Minister R Lalzirliana, Law Minister Lalsawta, Health Minister Lal Thanzara, Social Welfare Minister PC Lalthanliana and Parliamentary Secretary KS Thanga.