



On the occasion, a mammoth rally was held under the aegis of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) in view of the apprehension of disintegration of the State with the signing of ceasefire between the NSCN-IM and the Government of India.

Since then, the AMUCO has been observing the day every year with the reaffirmation that the territory of Manipur will be safeguarded at any cost.

Speaking on the occasion, AMUCO president Ph Devan called upon all the communities in the State to stand united in protecting the territory of Manipur. Devan said the mammoth rally was a show of solidarity to the State’s stand on the territorial integrity issue.

Devan further said, “We are not against the ceasefire agreement between the NSCN-IM and the Government of India, but we are against ceasefire without territorial limits.”

The AMUCO president said ever since Manipur became a part of the Indian Union, the people of the State have been suffering. Devan also slammed the State Government for exploiting the resources of Manipur by using several unwanted techniques.